Angelina Jolie's Spokesperson Cries Foul About Leaked Custody Case Documents

Wikimedia Commons / Georges Biard Featured in the image are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is speaking out against the leaked court documents that stated the judge's demand of fixing her relationship with her estranged husband Brad Pitt or lose the primary custody of their children.

In the statement released by the actress' spokesperson that was published by People said that the misleading leaked information does not serve the best interests of the kids.

"From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately," the statement also said. "It's deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening," it added.

The court document was first released by The Blast on Tuesday, stating that the judge who hears the couple's ongoing divorce case believed that the former couple's children, 16-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne should have a connection with their father because "not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them"

The publication also revealed that the judge believes that the judge believes that "each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother."

In addition, the court documents mentioned that if the minor children will continue to be away from their father under certain circumstances regarding the condition, it will lessen the time that they will spend with their mother, and it may cause the court's decision to give Pitt the physical custody of the kids.

The report also mentioned that the court documents contained the judge's order for Jolie to make a phone call with her children and their doctors to explain to them that the court believes that all of them will be safe with their dad. This might have stemmed from the actor's alleged child abuse case in 2016 during an incident that reportedly took place on board a private plane. But the "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" has been cleared from the charge.

The actress is also ordered to give her estranged husband the mobile number of all their children and allow him to call them anytime.

In addition, the court reportedly gave a guideline about a summer visitation schedule for the couple that comes with supervised visits with the physicians of the kids. However, Maddox was not part of the arrangement because his age already allowed him to decide how much time he want to spend with his father.

The court document also mentioned that the "Maleficent" star is only allowed to make one phone call per day during a prearranged time that she and Pitt will determine.

At the moment, the kids are currently doing their school works while their mother is busy working on the "Maleficent 2" film in London. On the other hand, Pitt will start working with a new movie, but he is willing to travel frequently to be in London to visit their kids.