'Angry Bird' Competitive App To Be Released On iOS

Youtube/WorldWinner 'Angry Birds Champions' allows gamers to play for cash prizes.

"Angry Birds" is looking to break into the esports scene with a new title aimed at competitive play. The app is now available on the iOS and will soon have players hurling birds at pigs for real money.

The app, "Angry Birds Champions," is developed by WorldWinner under license from Rovio. WorldWinner, known for their skill-based tournament desktop games such as Tetris Burst and Bejeweled, worked closely with the game's creator to launch this latest version.

The game allows players to pay an entry fee to enter competitions for the chance at winning a cash prize. The typical entry fee is just $1 with winners are credited around $4 for their victory. Players can opt out of the payment and still compete however they will not be rewarded with any cash prize if they win. As for whether the game is a form of gambling, WorldWinner Senior Vice-President Jeremy Shea provided an explanation.

"WorldWinner argues games like 'Angry Birds Champions' are skill-based competitions, eliminating the element of chance that would turn them into gambling," Shea told Engadget. "Still, 10 states have regulations that make WorldWinner's lawyers squirm, so cash tournaments aren't available in those areas (Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Montana, South Carolina, South Dakota and Tennessee)."

"Angry Birds" became a smash hit ever since Rovio released the first version back in December of 2009. Using a slingshot, an assortment of differently colored birds, and good old physics, players take down an army of green pigs in their shanties to recover the birds' stolen eggs.

In addition to several tie-ins with other popular franchises and movies ("Star Wars," "Rio," and "Transformers"), the game also inspired its very own movie which is set to receive a sequel in 2019.

"Angry Birds Champions" is available on the WorldWinner iOS app. Given that cash is sometimes involved in these games means that users are required to be at least 18 years old.