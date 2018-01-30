'Anima Yell!' Latest News: Four-Panel Manga About Cheerleading to Be Adapted Into an Anime Series

Houbunsha Official Site Cover art for the first volume of the Japanese four-panel manga series "Anima Yell!" written and illustrated by Tsukasa Unohana.

"Anima Yell!" is going to be adapted into a television anime series.

The announcement was made on the March issue of Houbunsha's "Manga Time Kirara Carat" magazine that was released on Saturday, Jan. 27. The monthly manga magazine has been publishing the series since it debuted in February 2016. The series, which is written and illustrated by Tsukasa Unohana, has been collected in two collective volumes.

"Anima Yell!" is a four-panel manga series that centers on a young girl named Kohane Hatoya, who has a passion for helping others. After graduating from middle school and transitioning to high school, she becomes fascinated with cheerleading and thus decides to start a cheerleading club at her school. Joining her in this club are her childhood friend, Uki, and the experienced cheerleader Hizume.

Further descriptions of Kohane reveal that she can be a bit clumsy and that she is scared of heights. She is also very bubbly, and her outgoing personality makes her a friend to all. She hopes to be able to overcome her weaknesses by being part of the cheerleading club.

This seemingly self-serving goal will soon expand into a more selfless goal, as the cheerleading club continues to expand and surpass the challenges that come their way as they work hard to overcome their limiting personal fears, while providing happiness and inspiration to the people around them.

Unohana's previous works include the romantic comedy series, "Hajimete no Otsukiai (First Time Romance)," also known as "HajiOtsu"; the supernatural romance series, "Da Capo II: Imaginary Future"; and the gender-bender manga series, "Tenbin wa Hana to Asobu."

No other detail has been released about the upcoming anime adaptation of "Anime Yell!" Information about its cast, crew members, and scheduled release date is expected to be revealed in the coming months.

The first collected volume of the original manga series was released last year in February, while the second collected volume has just been released on Saturday, Jan. 27.