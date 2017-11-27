'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp' Launch Plagued With Server Errors

Facebook/Nintendo Promo image for the "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp"

Nintendo recently launched its second game for the mobile platform, "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp." Unfortunately, persistent server errors have been keeping people from playing the game.

The much-awaited release of "Animal Crossing" on mobile devices happened last week. And needless to say, its fans from other gaming platforms followed the game's launch on Android and iOS.

Unfortunately, this excitement faded a bit when players received error messages as they attempted to connect to the game's server. Polygon also reported on the launch day of "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" about consistently experiencing connection problems.

It did not take too long before Nintendo noticed a lot of players complaining about the glitch-filled launch of "Animal Crossing" on mobile. However, the video game company did not come up with a resolution right away and said they were still investigating the issues.

As of morning of Nov. 23, Nintendo issued an in-game notification that said: "Due to high traffic, we began experiencing server connection issues at around 18:00 (JST) on 21/11/2017." The mentioned time translates to 4 a.m. EST of the same day.

In the same system message, Nintendo told players that the connection issues were "still occurring intermittently." The company added: "But please be aware that we are investigating it and will resolve it as soon as possible. Thank you to those users who have contacted us or left feedback regarding this issue."

Meanwhile, to make up for the connection errors, players affected by the glitches were given 20 Leaf Tickets, the "Animal Crossing's" in-game currency. Nintendo also reminded them that the freebie is available via their mailbox from Nov. 23 until Dec. 23.

The 20 free Leaf Tickets can be redeemed by players simply by logging into the game. If the reward is not showing properly, Nintendo advised them to restart the mobile gaming app.

"Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" is a free-to-play game.