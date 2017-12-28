'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp' New Year's Event Starts

"Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" is holding a New Year's Event, and it already started the day after Christmas, on Dec. 26. Until Jan. 10, 2018, players have the chance to unlock seasonal outfits when they complete the new Timed Goals.

The mobile game from Nintendo has added new clothing and furniture as limited-time rewards to celebrate the coming of 2018, as IGN outlines the New Year's event. This seasonal promo will run until 12:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 10, 2018, which is still plenty of time for players to unlock the new seasonal outfits and furnishings.

Twitter/AnimalCrossing/Nintendo "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" players can craft special furniture and complete new Timed Goals to unlock fun new clothing.

Nintendo also announced the event through social media, via their official Twitter handle for the game as represented by Isabelle. According to their Twitter post on Tuesday, Dec. 26, new objectives called Time Goals will need to be completed to unlock the new rewards.

"Our New Year's event is on now! Craft special furniture and complete new Timed Goals to unlock fun new clothing. #PocketCamp," Nintendo wrote in their announcement post.

These new items are mostly Japanese themed furniture and dresses that celebrate the coming of the New Year, and getting them will need players to stock up on a special, seasonal in-game currency called Countdown Charms. These charms are needed to craft the Japanese-style New Year furniture, and they will only work for this event.

To earn these Countdown Charms, players simply need to visit animals to start collecting. A series of Timed Goals are also available, with varying objectives, that can be cleared to unlock special traditional Japanese New Year themed costumes.

These special clothing items include a blue haori that comes with a white sash and gray pleated robes. There's a kimono as well, with Nintendo showing one that's red and orange with white accents, set off by a light blue and purple sash.

A set of kimono sandals complete the collection, which has been available since Tuesday, Dec. 26.