'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp' News: 7 New Villagers to Be Added

"Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" players will meet new villagers soon.

A new tweet by the official Japanese Twitter account of the game, which was picked up by the hardworking "Animal Cross: Pocket Camp" watcher and Reddit user SenorDeeebs, has revealed the imminent arrival of a set of seven new villagers to the game.

There is no information yet on when players can expect these new characters to pop up, but it is teased that it will happen sooner rather than later.

SenorDeeebs suggests that their arrival might take place really soon, as early as Dec. 21. For now, however, nothing is set in stone yet.

As to who these new "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" villagers will be, the speculation is that the group will include Mitzi, Goose, June, Marshal, Avery, Drake and Vesta. There is hope that Friga could end up being in it too.

└|∵|┐ 新情報❗️ └|∵|┐ 近々、キャンプの旅に出ようとしている人がいるようでヒ…

This news comes on the heels of the release of the Gardening update, which was supposed be rolled out in January. The early launch gives players extra time to explore the newly added gardening area.

Here, "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" players will come across a familiar face—Lloid, who will guide on the scheme of things in the new area and lend a hand with tending the field.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Gamers can put together a colorful garden for themselves by growing a slew of different types of flowers and even trade in their collections for items like floral fixtures, potted plants and new clothing to add to the theme.

"Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" players will have to wait three hours before they see the flowers in full bloom. The wait can be shortened with flower food or shelling out some Leaf Tokens. Gamers can also help their friends with their gardens by watering their flowers and will get a small reward from it.

The Gardening update has also added the screenshot mode and share function to the game, which means players can now take a photo of their work they are proud of and show it off to their friends in social media.

As usual, the "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" also came with some bug fixes and improvements to ensure the game runs smoothly and players can enjoy their new garden without a hitch.