'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp' News: Nintendo Apologizes For Server Problems

Nintendo The "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" mobile game by Nintendo has run into server problems.

Barely a month into its release, Nintendo's social simulation game "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" has experienced its first hiccup. Server issues plagued the game in recent weeks prompting the game company to issue an apology.

In an in-app note, Nintendo let fans know it's aware of the server issues and apologized to affected players. In addition, the company is also offering 20 Leaf Tickets to players who log-in to the game up until the Dec. 23 as recompense for their inconvenience.

According to Nintendo, massive traffic from the game caused servers to crash. They also added that they are currently working to fix the problem.

"The issue is still occurring intermittently but please be aware that we are investigating it and will resolve it as soon as possible," Nintendo's message reads. "Thank you to those users who have contacted us or left feedback regarding this issue."

"Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" was first released back in Oct. 25 for the iOS and Android. The received a positive response from gamers although the server issues did sully some of the excitement.

The game allows players to customize their avatars' living spaces and communities by trading materials and favors for decorative items. Unlike previous "Animal Crossing" games, players decorate a campsite in lieu of a town, and gathers materials such as wood and cotton from the surrounding area to trade for furniture orders.

Neighbors in nearby recreation areas also reward the player with crafting materials for completing quests. These in turn are made into decorations and furniture by a blacksmith/carpenter. Players can attract these neighbors by placing their favorite furniture on the camp with each visit increasing experience level.

The game was announced as early as 2016 after Nintendo expressed their desire to make a mobile game in its Animal Crossing series. The game was originally slated for released that year but was subsequently delayed to October of this year.

"Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" is available for download from the App Store and Google Play.