'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp' Release Date: Nintendo Launches New Mobile Title Ahead of Schedule

Nintendo launched their free-to-play mobile game "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" a day ahead of schedule. Android and iOS users should now be able to download the title.

Nintendo Promotional image for 'Animal Crossing Pocket Camp'

For some reason, Nintendo decided to release "Pocket Camp" a day prior to its intended launch date. It is currently available in the U.S. as well as in the U.K. Other selected regions may also be able to download the game on the Play Store or App Store.

Shortly after it debuted, players complained about an intermittent communication error, code: 802-7609, which most likely surfaced due to jammed servers caused by the influx of new players.

"Pocket Camp," the latest installment to the social simulation title, allows gamers to build their own dream campsite, as they play the role of campsite manager. Whatever theme they want to follow, the goal is to create an area that visitors, animal friends, would like to see and frequent.

Throughout the game, players should cross paths with new animal friends, some of which will need a helping hand. And they should help them. Completing such tasks will get one to earn Bells and craft materials.

What players earn from lending a hand to animals in need they can use to craft their own furniture, which they can then add to their campsite. To create décor, one should access the Craft menu and place an order with Cyrus, and all they will need to do is wait. They can hasten the process by offering Leaf Tickets, which can be acquired with real money or earned through the game.

As gamers continue to build friendships with the animals, their friends should start frequenting their campsite. As long as players craft and decorate with their favored items, they should start frequenting the campsite even when one chooses to change the theme completely.

Additionally, players should be able to check out their friends' campsite.

"Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" is now available for Android and iOS devices.