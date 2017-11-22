'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp' Review: Nintendo Gets The Smartphone Translation of the Series Right

Nintendo official website Promotional image for "Animal Crossing Pocket Camp"

Nintendo's "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" has made a recent and surprise debut for iOS and Android devices. Here is everything to know about Nintendo's latest contribution to the smartphone market, following "Super Mario."

According to TechCrunch, "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" may have been met with abundant skepticism from the fans when it was announced for smartphones devices, but it seems that the title is determined to stay faithful to original release for consoles. Furthermore, "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" is free to play, though Nintendo will be capitalizing on in-game purchases through leaf tickets that allow players to unlock content. The recently released game title is also a side scroller, which fans expected from the game developers over at the tech giant.

Meanwhile, Polygon warned the would-be players of "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" that it will initially be slow. This could be because of the overwhelmed servers. Regardless, the loading time, as well as the overall experience might hinder players from continuing the campaign until Nintendo manages to fix the capacity of their servers. Furthermore, "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" has an unexpected tutorial that instructs players on what they should do in equally unexpected movements, such as shaking a tree or walking to the camper. Unfortunately, the tutorial might be a tad too lengthy for some fans.

However, the setback posed by the tutorial is also the game's strongest aspect. It reminds players of the most important aspect of "Animal Crossing" on any console: each interaction should be valued, unhurried, and treasured. As such, "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" may turn out to be one of the best decisions that Nintendo made this year, aside from the release of the Nintendo Switch.

"Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" is available in the App Store for iOS devices and Google Play for Android devices. More information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, especially the awaited update that will fix the slow loading time of the game.