'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp' Server Errors News: Nintendo Offers Free Leaf Tickets as They Look Into Issues

"Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" could be a wonderful game for the mobile, but users are currently having a hard time judging for themselves. Nintendo will be giving out 20 Leaf Tickets for players for their patience with the server problems, loading times and crashes that the company is currently looking into.

It's a problem that stemmed from "high traffic," and Nintendo described the issue as something that is "still occurring intermittently," as quoted by Polygon. The company has at least acknowledged the issue by now, as they promised to fix the problem as soon as they can.

Nintendo The "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" mobile game by Nintendo has run into server problems.

"Please be aware that we are investigating it and will resolve it as soon as possible. Thank you to those users who have contacted us or left feedback regarding this issue," the in-game pop-up message from Nintendo said.

To somewhat compensate players who are still putting up with their botched launch this month, Nintendo has given away 20 Leaf Tickets, a sizable sum in the game.

"Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" is based on the popular "Animal Crossing" series, and like the other games, is very heavily focused on multiplayer interaction. Combined with a large number of mobile game players and Nintendo's history of underestimating their server needs, this outcome might come as no surprise.

Players have been seeing a message that has become familiar over the past week, with a pop-up screen interrupting the game to say "A communication error has occurred. Please try again later." It's been a frustrating experience for some users, to say the least.

After dealing with server issues, Nintendo might also want to revisit their Leaf Ticket system that's all too reminiscent of "Farmville," as Ars Technica describes it. As it is, "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" needs only a one-time investment of $60 in Leaf Tickets to get every single item.