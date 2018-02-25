'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp' to Have Fishing Tournament and More

"Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp," the mobile game that's a spin-off of the original "Animal Crossing" series on the 3DS and earlier consoles, is having a Fishing Tournament. A dive into the latest update showed even more events, too after a contest with the beaver Chip.

For long-time fans of "Animal Crossing," an in-game fishing tournament is sure to bring up memories of "Animal Crossing: New Leaf" for the Nintendo 3DS, which was started by the beaver Chip. Now, the beaver is back at it again, this time for the mobile game for the Android and iOS.

Chip is again coming up to call "Animal Crossing" players out to see who can land the more fish, as Eurogamer noted. An in-game announcement also reminded players that the event will take place in Saltwater Shores, and during the Fishing Tourney itself, special new fish will be coming up.

These new fish will be around just for the event, and "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" players will need to haul as many of them as they can and take them to Chip to receive the rewards.

The Reddit "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp" fan community, meanwhile, has a few leads on what could be the next events coming to the mobile game. A user called SenorDeeeebs took the time to datamine the latest update, which is version 1.2.2 for Android and posted their findings which include, among others, a "Super Mario" crossover event.

It looks like Super Mario will be crossing over to the game soon if these data dives prove to be accurate. There's also a bunch of other updates coming to the game, with a set of new animals added including Curt, Drago, Bill, Margie and Gladys.

New furniture, clothing rugs and a Leif Garden Event for the upcoming spring looks to be coming soon as well.