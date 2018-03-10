Facebook/AnimalKingdomTNT "Animal Kingdom" promtional photo.

Season 3 of "Animal Kingdom" has added Gil Birmingham and Dichen Lachman for recurring roles.

"Animal Kingdom" returns for a third season this summer on TNT, and the show has added a couple of new characters that will cross paths with the Cody family and their chaotic lives.

Deadline reported that season 3 will include Lachman and Birmingham for recurring roles.

Birmingham is set to portray Pearce, a law enforcement officer who will be hunting down the Codys. Being a law enforcement officer for over 20 years, Pearce is known to be intelligent, patient, and determined, and he has had his eye on the Codys for a long time now.

Meanwhile, Lachman will play an innocent-looking yet dangerous woman named Frankie. She'll be doing business with the Cody family in season 3.

Aside from Lachman and Birmingham, "Animal Kingdom" previously recruited another actor for a recurring role in season 3. Denis Leary joined the new season as Frankie's partner, Billy.

Other than being Frankie's partner, Billy is actually related to the Cody family. He's actually the father of Deran (Jake Weary), but Smurf (Ellen Barkin) ended up kicking him out of the house and out of their lives.

Billy and Frankie are on the road in the West Coast when season 3 arrives, and they will come as a pair to the Cody house.

The new cast members will be joining Barkin and Weary, along with the other series regulars. Scott Speedman also returns as Baz, Ben Robson as Craig, Shawn Hatosy as Pope, Finn Cole as J, Molly Gordon as Nicky, and Carolina Guerra as Lucy.

Season 2 of "Animal Kingdom" ended with Smurf in jail. When she realized that she wouldn't be getting out of prison anytime soon, she decided to divide her family by pitting her sons against each other.

"Animal Kingdom" season 3 is slated to premiere this 2018 on TNT.