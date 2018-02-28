'Animal Kingdom' Season 3 Spoilers: Denis Leary To Join When Hit Drama Returns This Summer

Facebook/AnimalKingdomTNT "Animal Kingdom" promotional photo.

Just when fans though the family drama in "Animal Kingdom" couldn't get any more problematic, TNT has decided to add another cast member in the form of "Rescue Me" actor Denis Leary.

The network announced the new addition on Tuesday, revealing that Leary will be joining in when the series returns for its third season. Leary will take the role of Bill, the estranged drifter father of Deran (Jake Weary) who was kicked out years ago by none than Smurf (Ellen Barkin) herself.

"Denis Leary's extensive and successful career playing complicated, flawed characters makes him the perfect addition to this badass 'Animal Kingdom' family," said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for the network.

Leary's credentials are certainly broad having previously co-created and starred in seven seasons of the acclaimed drama "Rescue Me" and starred in the series "Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll." His film roles include Captain George Stacy in "The Amazing Spider-Man," Francis in "A Bug's Life," and Diego in the "Ice Age" franchise.

But while the series is set to welcome a new cast member, there are rumors that fans will soon say goodbye to another. Baz, played by Scott Speedman, was shot in the Season 2 finale.

Baz's circumstances in the film already looked dire. However, off-screen, Speedman was also cast in a top-secret role for "Grey's Anatomy" causing many fans to believe that Baz may have truly bit the dust after the finale.

"Animal Kingdom" follows the story of a 17-year-old boy, who, after the death of his mother, moves in with the Codys, a criminal family ran by Smurf. The series was received positively by viewers and critics and was renewed for a third season back on July 27, 2017.

Catch more of the Cody family's drama when series this 2018 when the series returns on TNT this summer on a yet unannounced premiere date.