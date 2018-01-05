'Animaniacs' Reboot News: Hulu Orders Two Seasons for 2020

Cartoon classic "Animaniacs" is coming back in two years to the small screen, as Hulu commissions two straight-to-series seasons for the cartoon show. Steven Spielberg, also the executive producer for the original "Animaniacs" series, is back at the helm.

The cartoon television series has been one of the most beloved animation features at the time, with the show earning Peabody and Emmy awards, according to Deadline. It's a record that Hulu seems to be looking to maintain, as the streaming service got Steven Spielberg to return as showrunner for two seasons.

Hulu/Animaniacs/Warner Bros. "Animaniacs" features the Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister, Dot--three inseparable, irascible siblings

Hulu is going all-in towards some of Warner Bros. classic cartoon shows, with the two signing a contract to give Hulu the exclusive rights to stream all 99 episodes of the original Animaniacs, which are now available on their website.

The deal also gives Hulu exclusive rights to stream "Pinky and the Brain" and its spinoff, "Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain," as well as all the "Tiny Toon Adventures" episodes in the collection. All these shows are now up and available for streaming as well.

As for Spielberg, he was just happy enough that "Animaniacs" found a new place in Hulu, and the reboot is just a bonus that he can be proud of. "I am so pleased and proud that 'Animaniacs' will have a home at Hulu," Spielberg said in a press statement, as quoted by Polygon.

"Together with Warner Bros., we look to bring new audiences and longtime fans into this wild world of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot. I am also excited that the full library of 'Animaniacs' and ' Tiny Toon Adventures' episodes are included in the deal," he added.

The new episodes of the two season remake of "Animaniacs" will debut on Hulu in 2020, with a more specific release date expected later.