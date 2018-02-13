Animated 'Super Mario' Movie Update: Franchise Creator Believes Project Is In Good Hands

Nintendo A promotional image for "Super Mario Odyssey"

Fans have nothing to worry about with regards to how the animated "Super Mario Bros." movie will turn out.

This is what Mario creator and Nintendo representative director Shigeru Miyamoto himself indicated in a recent question and answer session with Nintendo, where he revealed that for years now, he has been thinking about doing an animated film based on one of the most popular and longest-running franchises he ever created.

In the interview, he noted that making a game is not the same as making a movie at least from his point of view, explaining that "interactive experiences are completely different from non-interactive media."

This is why he wanted a "film expert" to work on the "Super Mario Bros." movie, and this person ended up being Illumination Entertainment CEO Chris Meledandri, who is known for producing animated films like "Minions" and "Sing."

As to why Miyamoto entrusted the "Super Mario Bros." animated movie to him, he said it is because of the fact that Meledandri is a "veteran with a ton of experience," specifically mentioning "Ice Age" and his work at 20th Century Fox Animation.

According to Miyamoto, "When I talked with Chris, he said he had read a lot of interviews with me and felt we had a similar approach to creation. Talking about our similarities, we clicked and decided maybe we should do some kind of collaboration...We decided to try making a movie together, and distributing the completed movie globally through Universal Pictures."

Miyamoto said that both he and Meledandri approach the "Super Mario Bros." animated movie with the mindset that it should not even worth pursuing if they cannot make it "interesting" or as high quality as it should be.

However, Miyamoto promised that the duo has managed to make it work so far. They have already seen improvements on the screenplay and that their talks are "progressing."

The "Super Mario Bros." animated movie has no release date yet, but it looks like fans can look forward to this project seeing the light of day.