Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese comedy anime series, “Anime-Gataris,” based on the short-form original video animation directed by Kenshiro Morii and produced by W-Toon Studio.

The Anime Research Club has been shut down again, and this time, the enemy is someone they did not see coming. Will Minoa and her gang ever be able to recover from the shocking betrayal of one of their own on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Anime-Gataris"?

Following the success of their short anime presentation at the recently held school festival, the Anime Research Club's influence over the other after-school clubs increased. The members of the other clubs would even go to the Anime Club for advice on how to better run their club. Everything was going on well and so fast that Minoa, at one point, even ended up wondering the gradual converging of real life and anime at their school was still a good thing.

However, things went awry just as quickly when the club got an offer to appear for an interview in a local cable television station, and the club's unsuspecting faculty adviser, Masato Gomon, was manipulated into taking the money that the station was giving the club.

The one who fooled him into doing this was none other than Nakano Mitsuteru, the popular otaku whose main interest lies in idol anime, and who has been working against the club all this time under the direction of the School Principal himself.

As it turned out, it was forbidden for any club to receive money for its activities from outside sources. When the Principal came to shut the club down, Nakano was there to tell on the clueless Gomon, who has also been released from his duty.

While it is still not clear what his motivations may be, the preview for the next episode hints at some answers to the questions left behind by such a surprising turn of events. It also seems that the anime club members will stop at nothing to get their club back up and running, even if it takes them to the School Principal's office to defend their case.

But will Nakano even get a chance to explain himself at the end of this latest fiasco? More importantly, will the club members even learn to trust his words again after what he has done?

"Anime-Gataris" airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Wednesdays at midnight JST on BS Fuji. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.