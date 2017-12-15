'Anime-Gataris' Episode 11 Spoilers: More Mysteries to Be Resolved as Series Hits Its Climax

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese comedy anime series, “Anime-Gataris,” based on the short-form original video animation directed by Kenshiro Morii and produced by W-Toon Studio.

The Anime Club has once again been saved in the Japanese comedy anime series, "Anime-Gataris." But with a new mystery unfolding around the mysterious Nakano, it seems that the club's challenges may be far from over.

Right at the beginning of this series, main protagonist Minoa has frequently been dreaming of an anime she watched and loved in her childhood, but failed to put a title on. The previous episode finally resolved this long-running mystery by revealing by finally putting a title on this particular anime.

As it turned out, "Ultra Katharsis Koritsi Eternal Symphony" was pulled off the air after only one episode. And the reason the school principal has been so hard on the anime club all these years was that he was the director of the said anime that failed to gain traction enough to keep it on air.

He never quite recovered from that experience, but after Minoa confronted him about shutting down the club, and ended up declaring her love for that one-episode anime he directed, the principal had finally let his grudge go and may have even decided to continue pursuing a career in anime.

However, while Nakano has already apologized and regained his place in the club, he still seems to be hiding an important secret that may have something to do with the yearbook Minoa saw in the principal's office. In it was a photograph of what looked to be the old anime club with a man who looked like Nakano in it.

What could this photograph mean? And who could that man be? Could it be Nakano himself, or someone else who's related to him? With how crazy the anime has become up to this point, there is no knowing how this particular mystery will be resolved.

On the other hand, the preview for the next episode comes with a synopsis that hints at a certain disaster that's about to befall the school that seemed to have just regained peace. Could this finally be the apocalypse that was hinted at in the initial summaries for this series? Could reality and anime be merging into one, or has this been the case all along?

"Anime-Gataris" airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Wednesdays at midnight JST on BS Fuji. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.