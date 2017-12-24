'Anime-Gataris' Episode 12 Spoilers: Minoa to Set Things Right in Upcoming Finale?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese comedy anime series, “Anime-Gataris,” based on the short-form original video animation directed by Kenshiro Morii and produced by W-Toon Studio.

It seems that the title card in the opening theme of the Japanese comedy anime series "Anime-Gataris" has been misspelled all this time. Also, the series protagonist, Minoa, has just found out that she's living in an anime.

It all began when Minoa started having recurring dreams of an anime she remembered watching as a child but could not, for the life of her, remember the title. It seems that things have been turning topsy-turvy from then on, but it has only just become apparent in the previous episode that things are not really what it seems.

The episode also finally brought back the mysterious man who picked up the red beret hat in the premiere. Who could this man be? Fan speculations point to the possibility of this very man being the director of the anime where Minoa is now.

What will Minoa do now after finding out the truth? The preview for the upcoming final episode does not give many hints into her plans, although she does seem to be taking things in stride.

YouTube/DMM pictures

Will Minoa eventually find a way to turn things around and return to the real world? Then again, is there even a real world to go back to? What other revelations will be told about Minoa, her friends, and the man with the red beret in the series' upcoming final episode?

More importantly, will the title card in the opening theme, which has been displaying, "Anime-Gataras (Anime Non-Talk)," all this time, be finally set right?

"Anime-Gataris" airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Wednesdays at midnight JST on BS Fuji. It also airs on AT-X on the following Friday at 10:30 p.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.