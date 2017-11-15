'Anime-Gataris' Episode 7 Spoilers: Minoa and Friends to Produce an Animation for the School Festival?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese comedy anime series, “Anime-Gataris,” based on the short-form original video animation directed by Kenshiro Morii and produced by W-Toon Studio.

Minoa Asagaya continues to discover more things about her newfound love in the Japanese comedy anime series, "Anime-Gataris." But what unthinkable secret is she about to learn as the next Anime Research Club activities take yet another unexpected turn?

The previous episode saw the newbie anime enthusiast go on her first anime pilgrimage — that is, when an anime fan goes on a trip to visit the real-life locations featured in one or more anime series.

However, despite Minoa's best efforts to make the most out of the trip for herself and the rest of the club, all sorts of mishaps still kept happening, which eventually culminated in the troubled newbie unknowingly taking the wrong turn on the way to the hot spring and ending up lost in the dark forest.

In the end and through the support of her anime club friends, Minoa was able to realize the invaluable role she played in the club she literally helped put together. Additionally, Kai Musashisakai, who spent the entire episode processing his developing feelings for Miko Kōenji, finally managed to confess his feelings.

But since he said it just as Nakano Mitsuteru walked in on them, the fujoshi in Miko mistakenly thought that Kai was confessing to the only other male member of the Anime Research Club. Fujoshi is a term used to refer to female fans of a variety of media featuring romantic relationships between men.

Will Kai ever be able to clear things up with Miko? Another chance for him to confess may come up someday, but maybe not too soon. The preview for the next episode teases yet another challenge that the anime club will have to conquer in order to keep the student council off their back.

YouTube/DMM pictures

In line with this, the club has decided to produce an animation based on Minoa's ideas. But will they really be able to pull through the ups and downs of anime production?

"Anime-Gataris" airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Wednesdays at midnight JST on BS Fuji. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.