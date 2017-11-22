'Anime-Gataris' Episode 8 Spoilers: Anime Research Club All Set to Fight for a Successful Festival Project

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese comedy anime series, “Anime-Gataris,” based on the short-form original video animation directed by Kenshiro Morii and produced by W-Toon Studio.

The threat on the Anime Research Club has just become a threat to all other clubs on the Japanese anime series "Anime-Gataris." Can Minoa Asagaya and company get past the latest hurdle that the Student Council has just presented them?

With only three days left before the school festival and an original anime short only halfway done, the Anime Research Club found themselves in deep water after Student Council President Tsubaki Akabane dealt them the toughest challenge yet.

Tsubaki has previously ordered all other clubs to cease assistance to the Anime Club's school festival project, further warning them that disobedience would lead to their own clubs getting shut down. Moreover, the club's faculty adviser, Mr. Gomon, has fled and told the kids not to go looking for him. It is not clear whether Tsubaki has something to do with this as well.

The Anime Club is left with an anime short with still a few lines left to dub and that does not yet have an ending theme, and even now, they have the almost impossible task of filing an entire track field with an audience or else it will be deemed a failure.

Has the Student Council finally hit the Anime Research Club with the challenge that can shut them down for good?

The preview for the next episode assures fans that the club is not about to give up just yet. It seems that they will each come up with a way to better promote their project so as to ensure a successful screening on the track field.

It also seems that they will be getting help from a couple of familiar faces with as much passion for anime as they do. Will their potential success in this endeavor be enough to get the Student Council off their backs, or will this turn out to be the Student Council's triumph after all?

"Anime-Gataris" airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Wednesdays at midnight JST on BS Fuji. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.