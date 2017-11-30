'Anime-Gataris' Episode 9 Spoilers: Minoa and Friends Hit Calm Before the Storm; School Principal Is the Real Big Bad?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese comedy anime series, “Anime-Gataris,” based on the short-form original video animation directed by Kenshiro Morii and produced by W-Toon Studio.

After every successful end comes the next challenge and nothing can be truer for the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, "Anime-Gataris." And with the revelation of the Anime Research Club's true enemy, things are about to get more difficult for Minoa and her friends.

The student council has failed one too many times to shut the Anime Club down, and the instigator of this tireless campaign is about to step in and take things into his own hands. But what kind of grudge does the school's own principal have against a harmless after-school activity? And how deep does this resentment run for him to go out of his way to ensure that the Anime Club will never rise again?

Although the screening of the Anime Club's short-form anime successfully filled the track and field venue with people enough to keep them from getting shut down, a new kind of challenge is about to befall them in the final few episodes of the series, and this may be the one that finally brings them to their knees.

In the meantime, the preview for the next episode teases what seems to be the calm before the storm, where, apparently, fanservice also abounds.

Minoa and the rest of the Anime Research Club are about to reap the fruits of their success, but also, along with it, they may have just driven their enemies to the edge of desperation. They may seem happy and fulfilled at one moment, but how will the Principal's upcoming rebuttal affect their disposition? Will they still be able to stand back up again and fight the system, or is the Anime Research Club about to meet its ultimate end?

"Anime-Gataris" airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Wednesdays at midnight JST on BS Fuji. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.