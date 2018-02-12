Anime News: 'Tiger and Bunny' to Have Brand New Anime Adaptation

VIZ Tiger and Bunny website Tiger and Bunny will have a much more modern and creative anime series seven years after its 2011 original release.

"Tiger and Bunny" was first released in 2011 and was received positively by fans and critics alike. Now, recent reports say that the Sunrise studio production, which was directed by Japanese director Keiichi Satou, will be getting a newly revamped anime.

The older anime was greatly applauded for its originality, artwork, and plot. The plot was written back then by Masafumi Nishida, while the artwork and character design were done by Masakazu Katsura. Now after seven years, the anime series will look to even create a much more complex world in both design and story.

"Tiger and Bunny" will be worked on by several projects, thus being a "buddy project." While this has both advantages and disadvantages, it will be a welcome addition since it will bring lots of variety to the anime.

The anime series became popular after finishing its 25-episode run due to its unique take on superheroes and how corporations came into play. The setting of the story is a fictional version of New York City. The "superheroes" are called Noted Entities with Extraordinary Talents (NEXT), and they sponsor several giant companies.

The elements of corporate advertising along with the principles of being a "hero" is where the story revolves on.

The main characters, namely Kotetsu Kaburagi (nicknamed as Wild Tiger) and his new partner Barnaby Brooks (nicknamed as Bunny) will almost surely be back since the anime's title takes after them. The two heroes constantly clashed due to their ideas on what a hero should be, which was further put to the test by a homicidal NEXT called as the "Lunatic."

Fans of the series may expect a new storyline or a "remastered" version of the first season. While a sequel is probably, the story of the previous anime adaptation concluded nicely in the 25th episode for it to be extended.

Not much is known yet at this point, but fans can look forward to more updates in the coming months on their official website.