Ann Curry Speaks Out About Matt Lauer's Sexual Harassment Scandal

Reuters/Brendan McDermid “Today” show hosts Ann Curry and Matt Lauer appears on set during the show in New York June 22, 2012.

Journalist Ann Curry has broken her silence on the sexual allegations that were made against Matt Lauer, which recently hit the headlines. Despite the lack of shock in the situation, Curry also expressed that she did not want to play a part in anyone's humiliation.

The statement was made during her first appearance on TV after leaving NBC News in 2015. She was a guest on the "Today" show, where she was asked about Lauer's scandal, the climate of verbal harassment, and the purging that is being done on Hollywood. With regard to Lauer's scandal, Curry made it clear that she was not surprised, and when she was asked about the environment in NBC, she further confirmed that verbal sexual harassment was particularly pervasive.

"I think it's in general, overdue," Curry said about the global conversation surrounding sexual harassment, as reported by Variety. "We clearly are waking up to a reality and injustice that has been occurring for some time, and I think it will continue to occur until the glass ceiling is finally broken. This is about power and power imbalance where women are not valued ... I'm talking about people in the workplace who are abusing that power ... the fact that we are moving against this imbalance of power is absolutely overdue."

Further reports also reveal that Curry said that she was not a vengeful person. She also shared how she was no stranger to being humiliated and despite the scandal and prevalent discussion on sexual harassment, she would not want to take part in anyone else's humiliation. The interest in her reaction about the scandal comes from her decision to leave NBC News after co-hosting with Lauer for a short time. Rumors indicated that she left because of Lauer or that NBC saw that there was no chemistry between the two. Regardless, more information is expected in the coming weeks.