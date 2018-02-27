Anna Duggar Divorce Rumors Abound As Reddit User Claims She Is 'Miserable'

REUTERS/Brian Frank Josh Duggar in Ames, Iowa August 9, 2014.

Speculations are rife that Josh and Anna Duggar are headed for a divorce.

Loyal fans of the Duggar family know that not everything has been smooth sailing for Josh and Anna. They were once the perfect couple, but everything came crashing down when Josh's molestation and cheating scandals broke. While most girls would leave their husbands after such an event, the Duggars' religion does not support divorce.

According to an InTouch Weekly article, an acquaintance of the Duggar family revealed on Reddit that Anna seems "miserable," and that "she only ever seems happy when she's with her kids." The user also stated that Josh has always had "wandering eyes," so his infidelity somehow did not come as much of a surprise.

After the long Reddit thread, fans began to speculate that Anna may want to divorce Josh, even if it goes against their religion. A lot of people have also reportedly come up to Anna and asked why she has not yet left her husband after what he did, and the same question arises in almost all conversations about the Duggar family online.

However, since these rumors have yet to be confirmed, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.

In more positive Duggar news, Joy-Anna Duggar has given birth to her first son with her husband, Austin Forsyth. According to PEOPLE, their son, Gideon, was born at 3:39 p.m. on Feb. 23.

"We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth. Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful," the couple told the media outlet.

Of course, with so many Duggar siblings already married or courting, more baby news is expected. Jinger Duggar, for one, is pregnant with her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo. Jinger is already in her second trimester.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.