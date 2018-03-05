Anna Duggar Posts Video of Husband Josh Duggar on Social Media

REUTERS/Brian Frank File picture of Josh Duggar, Executive Director of the Family Research Council Action, speaks at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa August 9, 2014

Former American television star Josh Duggar recently appeared once more in the public eye through the social media page of his wife, Anna Duggar.

Anna posted on her official Instagram page a brief snippet of Josh's 30th birthday party, which shows the latter getting ready to blow the candles while the family sings the birthday song to him. In the video's caption, Anna expressed that she is "so thankful for the 30 years" of Josh's life, and that she loves him.

The comments section of the post received mixed statements from the people of the internet, with some wishing Josh happy birthday, while others stating their disapproval of the 30-year-old former reality television star. As reported by In Touch Weekly, although many people greeted Josh, other people were "not so forgiving," as they brought up the 2015 case wherein Josh confessed to his father, Jim Bob Duggar, that he had molested his sisters on multiple occasions, and even a family friend.

But most of the comments are very positive, with some expressing that Josh looks happy, while others commending the Duggar family for being very supportive and loving.

The Duggar's official Facebook page also greeted Josh on his birthday with a short but sweet post, which states that "we are thankful for your continued journey with the Lord." It is safe to assume that the family meant that Josh has been rehabilitated and has strayed off from his old ways.

Josh's past misdemeanors almost compromised the television star status of the Duggars, and caused him to be sent to a rehabilitation program and be kept away from the public's eyes for about two years.

It appears that despite the molestation scandals and Josh's infidelity, Anna is still steadfast in supporting her husband. As of now, the two share five children together.