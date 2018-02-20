Anna Duggar's Valentine's Day Post Sparks Split Rumors With Husband Josh

Reuters/Discovery Communications/Handout Anna Duggar, Marcus Duggar and Josh Duggar stand for a portrait in Springdale, Arkansas, on June 21, 2014.

Anna Duggar may have hinted in a recent Instagram post that she and her husband, "Counting On" star Josh Duggar, are on the rocks. On Valentine's Day, Anna posted some photos in celebration of the special day, but fans were quick to notice that Josh was nowhere to be found in her update.

In 2015, a molestation scandal involving Josh made headlines and led to his ousting from the reality show "Counting On." Since the scandal, Anna and her children have lived a quiet life away from the public eye. Recently, however, fans were delighted when Anna made a comeback on Instagram, sharing photos of her children and offering a few glimpses of her life behind the cameras.

Last Feb. 14, Anna took to Instagram to share a collage of her children's photos in celebration of Valentine's Day. Since the special day is a day that's supposed to celebrate love, many expected her to post something for her husband Josh, but she did not. While all the other married Duggars — Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Joy-Anna — shared some sweet messages for their spouses on Valentine's Day, Anna simply posted photos of her children Mackynzie, Marcus, Michael, Meredith and Mason, without writing anything for or about Josh.

As expected, Anna's Valentine's Day post leaving Josh completely out of the picture did not go unnoticed by fans. Followers who knew how Josh molested underage girls before and even used services for extramarital affairs criticized both him and Anna for being "horrible." "Cute kids with horrible parents," one follower commented on Anna's post.

Meanwhile, there were also those who praised Anna for being able to thrive and raise her children without Josh. "Such cute kiddos, what a shame that Turd is their father," another follower commented.

It remains unknown if Anna and Josh are still together, but there are rumors that something's going on behind the scenes since Anna has not been posting anything about her husband for the longest time now. The Duggars have yet to address the rumors.