Anna Faris, Chris Pratt Co-Parenting: 'Mom' Star Stresses On Friendship With Ex-Husband

Anna Faris might have learned the right formula to a successful co-parenting setup with ex-husband Chris Pratt. The "Mom" star shared that friendship is important so that their son Jack continues to grow in a good environment despite two separate homes.

The actress opened up about the current state of her relationship with the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star and their only child following the split. Faris and Pratt, who married in 2009, announced their divorce in December 2017.

"We are great and there's so much friendship and love," Faris said. "We surround Jack with love, and funny, kind, happy people, and as a result, he is really happy."

Faris said that as a 5-year-old, Jack might not have any inkling about his parents' fame. He does see paparazzi following them around and Faris encourages him to remain friendly and smile at the reporters.

"[He has a] completely different upbringing than what Chris and I had experienced ourselves growing up and I don't know if there's a guidebook," the 41-year-old celebrity mom shared. "I just want to make sure that he's happy and kind and you know, gets to do, sort of gets to do what he wants in life, but also is a good person."

Another report, however, claimed that Pratt isn't actually happy with the co-parenting setup because Faris' boyfriend, Michael Barrett, also stands as a father figure to Jack. An insider claimed that this has become a source of argument for the ex-couple. Pratt apparently resented that Faris is giving Barrett daddy duties.

"No dad wants his young son cared for by another man so quickly," the source said.

Pratt also did not like that Faris failed to discuss these details with him before the photos of his son and Barrett came out in the papers. The actor expected his ex-wife to place some boundaries especially since she's not yet engaged to her new guy.

Reps from Faris and Pratt have not commented on this matter.