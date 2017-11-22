Anna Faris Dating After Chris Pratt Split; 'Mom' Star Caps Romantic Trip to Italy With BF Michael Bennett

Anna Faris seems to be having the best romantic holiday in Italy with new boyfriend Michael Bennett. Their relationship became public a few months after Faris split with ex-husband Chris Pratt.

REUTERS/Jason Redmond Anna Faris finds new love again after her marriage to Chris Pratt ended.

The "Mom" star was photographed with Bennett as they left their hotel in Venice, Italy over the weekend. They couple were reportedly headed back home to America and were also seen with their arms locked to each other at the Los Angeles airport.

Faris hasn't made any public statements about her romance with Bennett, a cinematographer whom she met while working on the movie "Overboard." The Venetian getaway, however, was not the first time that the paparazzi caught the lovebirds looking cozy, comfortable and enjoying each other's company.

"Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks," a source revealed. "They were hanging out occasionally in September, but started seeing each other more frequently recently."

Sources also shared that Faris and her new beau checked out the architecture at the Grand Canal during their Venetian trip. They were seen laughing together while enjoying the rides and looking at the scenery.

Faris' son with Pratt, 5-year-old Jack, already met and spent time with Bennett. The couple brought the boy at a carnival back in September, when rumors of her new romance first surfaced.

Meanwhile, Pratt hasn't been seen dating anyone since the split. The actor, instead, would usually be photographed with Jack. The father accompanied his son to trick or treating last Halloween.

Since their breakup, Faris and Pratt have gone into couple's counseling for the sake of Jack. The parents want to make this separation manageable for their son and they sought professional help on how to go about co-parenting their 5-year-old.

Faris and Pratt were married for nearly nine years and together for almost 10 years. They have not yet filed for divorce but only confirmed they were legally separating.