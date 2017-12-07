Anna Faris Moving On? Chris Patt's Ex Seen House Hunting With New BF

It looks like Anna Faris is making concrete steps to build a new life following her divorce from Chris Pratt. She and her new boyfriend, cinematographer Michael Barrett, went house hunting in Venice, California recently.

Faris and Barrett reportedly checked out two properties while sporting matching caps and sunglasses. An eyewitness told E! News that Faris held flyers and kept reading the details as they checked the houses together.

It's unclear, however, if Faris and Barrett are house hunting because they plan on moving in together. Faris might just be helping out her beau look for a new place or she could be looking at the property for herself since she could soon vacate the house she shared with Pratt.

Days before, Faris filed her response to the divorce papers Pratt filed. The "Jurassic World" actor cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. He's also seeking joint custody of their 5-year-old son.

Faris and Pratt signed a prenup before they married in 2008. The ex-couple are doing the best they can to make their divorce settlement as easy as possible for the sake of their son. They even went to the extent of seeking couple's counseling together so that they can properly transition their lives as co-parents of a little boy.

Meanwhile, the actress made her romance with Barrett public a few months after she and Pratt jointly confirmed they were separating. Sources spotted Faris and Barrett going out on dates and they also recently spent a holiday in Italy. They were also photographed kissing each other in public.

Pratt, on the other hand, doesn't seem to be back in the dating scene. He, however, warned the public that there's an impostor assuming his identity on social media and asking women for their numbers. He also made it clear he's not a fan of online dating.