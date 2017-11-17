Anna Faris News 2017: Actress Smitten With New Beau Michael Barrett During Venice Getaway

Reuters Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their separation last Aug. 6, 2017 after being married since 2009.

Anna Faris is having a romantic time with her new boyfriend cinematographer Michael Barrett during their Italian getaway. It's hard to imagine that just a few months ago, the world was reeling from the news of the split between her and former flame Chris Pratt.

Anna was recently spotted arm in arm with Barrett as they enjoyed a romantic stroll in the streets of Venice. The 40-year-old actress is visibly smitten with her new beau while taking in the local sights.

The "Mom" actress just can't seem to wipe the smile off her face as she enjoyed her break from hectic TV schedules to spend some quality time with her man dining and admiring the architecture of the Italian city. The couple was also spotted on a romantic boat ride through Venice's Grand Canal with Barrett placing his hand on her back at one point.

"Michael had his hand on Anna's back and she rested her head on his shoulder. They were checking out all of the architecture along the Grand Canal and pointing out different things," a source told E! News. "They giggled together and made a few jokes as they enjoyed the ride and took in all of the scenery."

Michael and Anna met while filming the upcoming remake of "Overboard" and have reportedly been dating since September. Just a month later, the two went on back-to-back dates at an Italian eatery confirming that there is definitely something going on between them.

As for her relationship with Pratt, they have kept it civil since the split often praising each other in the press. The two, who share a 4-year-old son, Jack, announced their split back in August to everyone's shock.

"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," the couple wrote in a joint statement. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."