Anna Faris reportedly wants to marry boyfriend Michael Barrett. The two have been seeing each other for under four months but reports stated that the "Unqualified" star can't wait for her divorce from ex-husband Chris Pratt to come through.

REUTERS/Jason Redmond Anna Faris has been dating Michael Barrett after her split with Chris Pratt.

An insider revealed that Faris's boyfriend can't propose to the actress while she's still in the process of dissolving her marriage. Faris, however, is determined to wed Barrett in 2018.

"She has to be careful," the insider stated. "The last thing she wants is to upset Chris, who could drag his feet in the divorce proceedings."

Faris and Pratt's relationship after the divorce remains "respectful and amicable," hence problems aren't perceived. The ex-couple agreed to work through the divorce together for the sake of their son, Jack.

Meanwhile, as Faris still cannot marry Barrett, it did not stop the actress from officiating the wedding of a good friend recently. The "Mom" star shared a photo on her Instagram featuring the bride and groom whose marriage she blessed while wearing UGG boots.

Faris and Pratt announced their split in August 2017 after 8 years of marriage and over a year of dating. Soon after, the actress appeared in public dates with Barrett.

Faris met her boyfriend while filming "Overboard," where Barrett worked as the cinematographer. Pratt, on the other hand, remains unattached and hasn't had rumors linking him to other women after the split.

Pratt filed for divorce in December. Faris attested, however, that they are is still good friends despite their marriage failing.

"There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still," the actress said. "We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he's a really good actor and great at faking laughter."