Reuters/Andrew Kelly Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour exits after attending Calvin Klein.

The world of fashion, too, has been gripped by issues of sexual misconduct. Being one of fashion's esteemed individuals, Anna Wintour has finally spoken out regarding the allegations faced by renowned photographers Bruce Weber and Mario Testino.

In an article written by Vogue's editor-in-chief and the artistic director of Conde Nast, it has been revealed that the latter magazine will be putting its working relationship with the two photographers on hold after several models have come out alleging to have experienced sexual harassment from them.

"Both are personal friends of mine who have made extraordinary contributions to Vogue and many other titles at Condé Nast over the years, and both have issued objections or denials to what has emerged," Wintour writes in her statement. "I believe strongly in the value of remorse and forgiveness, but I take the allegations very seriously, and we at Condé Nast have decided to put our working relationship with both photographers on hold for the foreseeable future," she added.

Wintour also revealed that with these allegations, Conde Nast will also be setting new guidelines for outside contributors, an act which has been prompted after serious discussions with a number of people including model advocates, editors, stylists, photographers and agents among others. Some of the new rules to be implemented is the prohibition of alcohol during Conde Nast sets as well as making sure to hire models only 18 years or older. If ever nudity or minimal clothing is involved, the models too will be informed earlier on.

On Saturday, The New York Times had published an article featuring male assistants and models who claimed to have been sexually harassed by Bruce Weber and Mario Testino. Thirteen individuals claimed that they have experienced sexual advances from Mario Testino, while 15 former and current models said that during photoshoots, Weber had shown suggestive and coercive sexual behavior towards them.

Both photographers have denied the allegations and both have yet to respond to Anna Wintour's statement.