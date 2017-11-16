Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson Scam Artist Film 'Nasty Women' Release Date Set

Academy Award winner Anne Hathway's next film with "Pitch Perfect" star Rebel Wilson finally lands a release date. The movie about scam artists, titled "Nasty Women," will arrive in theaters on Aug. 10, 2018 with MGM as its distributor.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Anne Hathaway plays a con artist alongside Rebel Wilson in "Nasty Women."

"Nasty Women" is actually a remake of "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," the 1988 comedy featuring Steve Martin and Michael Caine. Hathaway and Wilson as scam artists in "Nasty Women" operate differently. They encounter each other when they try to swindle a trusting young man, played by Alex Sharp ("To the Bone"), who's an emerging tech magnate.

The actresses have been sharing photos from the set on their Instagram. Video clips behind the scenes of "Nasty Women" made its way online as well.

The movie is currently filming in Spain and London since September and will wrap up before the year ends. "Nasty Women" comes from a script that Jac Schaeffer wrote. Chris Addison directs the movie with Roger Birnbaum and Wilson as the producers.

Meanwhile, Hathaway has a full slate of movies coming in 2018. She'll be seen next on the big screen via the all-female ensemble of "Ocean's Eight" with Sanda Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Rihanna.

After "Ocean's Eight" and "Nasty Women" hit the screens, Hathaway's next film will be the drama "Serenity" with Matthew McConaughey. The movie is about a fishing boat captain who finds his new reality.

Hathaway will also begin filming the "Barbie" live-action film in 2018 and the sci-fi production "O2," which has yet to cast its other stars. Wilson, on the other hand, will soon be busy on the red carpet when "Pitch Perfect 3" opens in theaters this December. The actress will also star in "Isn't it Romantic" with Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine. The movie is set for a 2019 release.

Catch "Nasty Women" when it opens in theaters in the summer of 2018 in the U.S.