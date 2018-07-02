Anonymous Customer Buys $1M Worth of Toys at Toys 'R' Us to Donate

Facebook/ToysRUs The closing up sale of Toys "R" Us

The Raleigh, North Carolina branch of Toys "R" Us closed for good one day earlier than the rest of the country due to a noble reason.

According to a report from the WNCN CBS 17, a mystery donor bought $1 million worth of toys that the store was selling before its ultimate closure to donate them to local children.

The report claimed that employees revealed that they will spend their last day at work boxing up the last few toys and put them in a truck to be sent to the anonymous buyer.

While some customers went home empty-handed during the supposed last day of Toys "R" Us' operation to get some last-minute discounts, most of them appreciated the anonymous person's gesture.

However, they are all wondering who the generous person might be. "Maybe it's Bill Gates," customer Hailey Rawles said, suggesting that Amazon might have done it to hand out the toys to charity.

Yet there is still no information about how the mystery shopper will handle the distribution of the toys. According to the report, it will not be a surprise if it will be given out in December as part of the holiday tradition.

Toys "R" Us first announced that they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2017. According to reports, the sales of the company was greatly affected by the onset of online retails shops that shoppers started to patronize because of the convenience of purchasing items from the comfort of their homes.

During that time, the Wayne, New Jersey-based American toys and children's products retail chain claimed that they will continue the operation of their stores and online shops.

But in March 2018, the company announced that they will be closing all of its stores in the US after 70 years of operation. This means that around 33,000 people had been affected by the shutting down of one of the most iconic American businesses that was established by Charles Lazarus in April 1947.