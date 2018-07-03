Anonymous Donor Saves Deported Family's Home,Takes Over Mortgage for Two Years

Three siblings were left wondering how they are to pay the mortgage on their home, after their parents were deported by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. Fortunately, a good Samaritan heard about their plight and offered help.

Just days before Christmas last year, authorities have forced Humberta and Oscar Campos to leave the country, leaving their home in Bridgeton, N.J. as well as their three children, according to CNN.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement An anonymous donor helped three young siblings living in Bridgeton, N.J. to keep their home from reposession, after their parents were deported.

Since then, Oscar Jr. and Janet Campos scrounged and scraped whatever income they can manage to earn in order to pay the mortgage on their family home. The youngest sibling, 15-year-old Erwing, is currently in high school as well.

Arnold Santos, the deacon at the church that their family used to attend, is helping the three children however he can by helping Humberta and Oscar win their way back into the country. There's still the possibility that their house could be repossessed, though, as the kids cannot work enough hours to pay the mortgage and their bills.

An anonymous donor has since offered to pay for the mortgage of their home for two years, as well as the bills, according to the Hill. The donor has also given the three siblings $6,000 that they can spend on a trip to Mexico to see how their parents are doing.

The Camposes entered the country illegally some 30 years ago or more. Since then, they ran a lawn-care business and have diligently paid taxes, according to reports. They also did not have any convictions or any sort of criminal records aside from entering the country unregistered, as an ICE representative noted.

After their stay of removal has been denied, Humberta and Oscar Campos have been forbidden from returning to the U.S. for 10 years.