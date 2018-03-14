Another Archie Comics Adaptation Is In The Works

The CW A promotional image for "Riverdale"

Archie and the gang are going to Bollywood.

A live-action Bollywood-style film featuring Archie and company is in early stages of development over at Graphic India, according to Variety. Beloved characters of the Archie Comics such as Archie, Betty, Veronica, Reggie, Moose, and Jughead will be played by Indian stars in the said movie.

"We are supremely excited to partner with the great team at Graphic India to bring Archie and his friends to Bollywood," Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater said in a statement.

"Archie's lasting and growing presence in India made this move the logical next step as our stellar library of characters continues to expand into other media. It's a major moment for Archie and its fans around the world," he went on to say.

Graphic India co-founder and CEO Sharad Devarajan, on the other hand, stated that while Archie and the gang are often a source of inspiration for a lot of Bollywood films over the years, which endeared them to Indian fans for decades, it is only this time the actual characters from the source material are being brought to Bollywood.

Devarajan promises to treat fans with "an exciting new twist of a story" in the upcoming project with the release date set to be announced soon.

The Bollywood movie is the latest attempt to adapt Archie Comics to screen. The biggest and most popular adaptation is none other than "Riverdale" on The CW, which was an instant hit and is currently in its second season.

The series features KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, who also serves as the narrator.

A spinoff centered on Sabrina the Teenage Witch is also in the works for Netflix with "Mad Men" alum Kiernan Shipka tapped to play the titular role.