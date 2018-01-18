'Ant-Man and The Wasp' Movie News: Characters Costumes Teased

Facebook/antman Promo image for 'Ant-Man and The Wasp'

Marvel released a new photo from the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp" movie, where the new costumes for the superhero pair have been teased.

In the photo that was released through the film's social media pages, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) is finally seen alongside his new partner the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly). Both superheroes were seen decked in their full costumes and appear to be preparing for a major battle.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming film, Scott Lang/Ant-Man will deal with the aftermath of his choices as a father and as a superhero after the events of "Captain America: Civil War." While he struggles to find balance between his role as the Ant-Man and his responsibilities at home, he will be summoned by Hope van Dyne/The Wasp and his mentor Dr. Hank Pym to assigned him a very urgent new mission. This means that Scott must put on his superhero suit once again to fight with The Wasp as they both discover secrets from their past.

The "Ant-Man and The Wasp" movie is scheduled to come out on July 6.

Meanwhile, actor Michael Pena reportedly denied that he already announced that there will be an "Ant-Man 3."

Speaking with USA Today, the actor refuted earlier claims from several movie sites that he was hinting about a third installment of the movie. "If there is an Ant-Man 3, it would be great to be in it. That's all I said," Pena stated.

The actor portrayed the role of Scott's friend Luis in both the 2015-released "Ant-Man" film and the upcoming sequel. But it does not mean that he knows Marvel Studios' plans for the movie franchise.

"I don't work at Marvel. I'm not part of the studio. And I don't have the money to fund the movie. I wish I had $150 million around, you know," Peña also stated. "It's like, one of the supporting (Ant-Man) characters would say, 'Yup, there's going to be a third (movie).' Like I have the information, more than Kevin (Feige). That would be really, really funny."