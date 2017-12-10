'Ant-Man and the Wasp' News: Is the Sequel Set Before the Events of 'Avengers: Infinity War'?

(Photo: Facebook/antman) Promotional photo for "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" will be the movie that will follow up "Avengers: Infinity War" making it a much bigger deal than it already is.

Filming for the "Ant-Man" sequel has been completed although not much has been revealed about what it will be all about, which is not really a surprise.

Either way, with the little information provided about the movie so far, fans believe that "Ant-Man and the Wasp" will pave the way for a massive shift in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In a plot description by IMDB, it is teased that the sequel will see Scott (Paul Rudd) balance his life as a father and a superhero as he reels from the events in "Captain America: Civil War."

IMDB is a bit of a hit and miss source so it is best to be taken with a pinch of salt, but if it is anything to go by, the synopsis gives the impression that "Ant-Man and the Wasp" will take place before the events of "Avengers: Infinity War."

Michelle Pfeiffer starring as Hope's (Evangeline Lilly) mother Janet, who is believed to be dead in the quantum realm has many believing that the film will see her and Scott save the original Wasp.

Hope and Pym (Michael Douglas) would definitely want to explore the possibility especially after Scott was able to escape the quantum realm, which suggested that the same can be done with Janet as well.

For now, however, nothing has been confirmed yet although Lilly did hint that the quantum realm will be revisited and explored in "Ant-Man and the Wasp" and that it will open up new storytelling possibilities for MCU.

In "Ant-Man and the Wasp," they are trying everything in their power to safely enter the quantum realm and return back from it because they have evidence from the first film that Scott Lang was able to do that. If he can do it, why can't we? If we do succeed in "Ant-Man and the Wasp," then that does open a whole entire new multi-verse to enter into and play around in. I'm not the story creator, so I can't tell you what they're going to do with that. But I definitely see the potential there.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" opens July 6, 2018.