'Ant-Man and the Wasp' News, Release Date: Director Peytoon Reed Confirms Filming Is Over

Facebook/antman Promotional photo for "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

Back in August, Marvel Studios announced that the production for "Ant-Man and the Wasp" already kicked off. Now, film director Peyton Reed has confirmed that they have finally wrapped production and are soon getting into post-production.

Earlier this week, Reed tweeted, "That's a wrap," confirming earlier reports that the work on the sequel was nearly done. Members of the production also shared wrap party images on their social media accounts, showing that filming for the sequel is over.

The highly-anticipated sequel to the first "Ant-Man" film was confirmed earlier this year, with Marvel Studios dropping a brief teaser video showcasing its official logo. With the film now entering the post-production phase, fans can already begin counting down the days until Marvel finally releases the first official trailer for the film.

Ant-Man portrayer Paul Rudd also confirmed the production wrap-up when he recently appeared on HBO's "Night of Too Many Stars," where he showed off the new costume of Ant-Man through an exclusive video. The clip also offered the first glimpse of some of the film's cast members like Michele Pfeiffer, who will play Janet Van Dyne.

Unlike the original solo film by Scott Lang, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" seems to have gone through its production phase without a hitch. It can be recalled that the "Ant-Man" movie took more than eight years to materialize, with original director Edgar Wright leaving the project during the pre-production phase.

Last September, just a month after the production kicked off, some photos from the set of the film also emerged, teasing the epic fight between the Wasp (Evangeline Lily) and the newcomer Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

Other cast members confirmed to appear in the upcoming sequel are Laurence Fishburne (Dr. Bill Foster), Walton Goggins (Sonny Burch), and Randall Park (S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Jimmy Woo). There are speculations that the film will be the first to treat S.H.I.E.L.D. as a legitimate organization again after "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" showed its destruction.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" is set for release on July 6, 2018.