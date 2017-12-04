'Ant-Man and the Wasp' News, Release Date: Movie Is Marvel's First Romantic Comedy

Facebook/antman Promotional photo for "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" is set to become the studio's first romantic comedy film. Although Marvel has yet to confirm the news, this was hinted by a new report that was released at the Kinorvnok event in Russia over the weekend.

Marvel films are generally action-packed, but they are known to feature different types of genres. For instance, the political thriller "Captain America: Civil War" felt like a spy movie, while "Deadpool" was nothing less than a comedy. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" was also unique in itself as it took inspiration from a 1980's John Hughes movie.

Evidently, the studio circumvents from typical tropes in making superhero films as it aims to reinvent the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). If the recent Russian report is anything to go by, it looks like Marvel is going to do the same with "Ant-Man and the Wasp," which will be top-billed by Paul Rudd (Scott Lang a.k.a. Ant-Man) and Evangeline Lily (Hope Van Dyne a.k.a. The Wasp) — both of whom have made romantic comedy projects before.

In a previous interview, Lily also hinted that there's going to be a "rom-com" element in the upcoming film when she said that her character would play a bigger role in "Ant-Man and the Wasp" and in the MCU as a whole.

"Those characters are experts in the quantum realm. In 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' they are trying everything in their power to safely enter the quantum realm and return back from it because they have evidence from the first film that Scott Lang was able to do that. If he can do it, why can't we? If we do succeed in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' then that does open a whole entire new multi-verse to enter into and play around in," said Lily.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" will hit theaters on July 6, 2018.