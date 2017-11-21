'Ant-Man and the Wasp' News, Release Date: Paul Rudd Offers Glimpse of New Ant-Man Suit

Facebook/antman Promotional photo for "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

Paul Rudd appeared earlier this week on HBO's "Night of Too Many Stars," where he offered fans a glimpse of his new suit on "Ant-Man and the Wasp." Although details about the upcoming film are still scarce, it was revealed prior to Rudd's recent appearance on the benefit show that the superhero would don a new costume in the sequel.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" will take place after the events in "Captain America: Civil War" and is shaping up to be one of Marvel's most hilarious films just yet.

In the video that was shown during the HBO show, Rudd was reading and answering Marvel-related questions when some fans suddenly asked the actor several questions about his character in the 2009 film "I Love You, Man." Answering those non-Marvel-related questions, Rudd jokingly said that he was infuriated that all they wanted to know about was his almost-a-decade-old movie.

As for his costume in "Ant-Man and the Wasp," new set photos from the film surfaced recently, showing Rudd performing some stunts with the Ant-Man mask folded over his head. The photos which emerged before his recent "Night of Too Many Stars" appearance showed the actor running, jumping, and yelling, as well as making his signature funny faces.

In the upcoming film, fans can expect Ant-Man to show off his ability to shrink and grow into the gigantic Giant-Man for the first time. It is also safe to assume that Hope van Dyne a.k.a. The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) will help him in the sequel after donning her alter ego's suit, which she got from her mother, played by Michelle Pfeiffer. Although the Wasp also helped Ant-Man in the original film, the sequel will find her all geared-up to fight in her full Wasp suit.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" is still in production and will hit theaters on July 6, 2018.