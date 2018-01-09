'Ant-Man and the Wasp' News, Spoilers: Third Movie Already Teased?

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" might not be the last solo film for Scott Lang (Paul Rudd).

(Photo: Facebook/antman) The promotional banner for "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

Michael Pena, who will reprise his role as the fan-favorite "wombat" Luis in the upcoming sequel, seems to have casually revealed in an interview with IGN that a third "Ant-Man" movie is already well on Marvel's agenda.

He made the revelation as he talked about working on "12 Strong" with Chris Hemsworth, whom fans know plays the mighty Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU):

We talked about it on the first day. It's a whole different kind of club to be in, the Marvel Universe. I don't know if they'll use me for the third movie, I still really don't know. It's cool to make a little bit of a mark on that Marvel Universe and it's kind of a cool club, they run a really cool studio.

Fans should not count on Luis finding himself in "Thor" films too as Pena revealed he neglected to ask Hemsworth about crossing over, which, when it comes to pass, would make the God of Thunder the third Avenger that the character would have shared the screen with — the second one is Wasp of course.

Pena played a bit coy about his character in "Ant-Man and the Wasp" when asked about how he and Scott's relationship will be like in the sequel.

I can't really say because I guess they're good buddies, they've always been good buddies and I think they're remaining good buddies. I've got to be very vague, very general, but I guess he's following more of the American dream and trying to better himself. He loves that universe and everybody knows Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and those guys. I guess he's just trying to make his life better. I think that's the best way to say it.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" is set to hit the big screen on July 6 this year. It will be the film that will follow the highlynanticipated ensemble movie "Avengers: Infinity War."

It is unclear when the first "Ant-Man and the Wasp" trailer will be released as Marvel Studios is focused on promoting its next big offering, "Black Panther," which will be out on Feb. 16.