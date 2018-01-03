'Ant-Man and The Wasp' Plot Rumor: Scott and Hope to Save Hank's Wife

Facebook/antman Promotional image for "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

The upcoming sequel for Marvel's "Ant-Man" will reportedly dwell on the blossoming relationship between Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly).

Set to air this July, "Ant-Man & The Wasp" is said to be the franchise's first venture in the romantic comedy genre. In the film, Hope will debut as the Wasp and will join Ant-Man in his new adventure. Director Peyton Reed said in an interview that this would be a "coming out" party for Lilly's character. As with Scott's power, Hope also has the ability to shrink. As the Wasp, though, she will be able to fly and her fighting style is a lot different from Ant-Man's.

Fans of Marvel last saw Ant-Man in "Captain America: Civil War," where he became embroiled in Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) fight with regards to how much the government could interfere in the superheroes' mission to save humanity. Scott joined Captain America's team as per Falcon's (Anthony Mackie) request. There, he tested a new formula that allowed him to become Giant-Man.

According to Reed, "Ant-Man & The Wasp" would see the fallout of Scott's decision to reveal the technology to the world without Hank Pym's (Michael Douglas) permission. The director said that the viewers could look forward to seeing the Giant-Man again. The new storyline is also expected to show what happened to Scott after he was taken out of the Raft in "Civil War." As per spoilers, he will play a huge role in saving Hank's wife, Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), from the microverse, where she has been trapped for almost 30 years.

"The events of Captain America: Civil War gave us something clear, which is: What were Hank Pym and Hope Van Dyne's reaction to Scott having taken this technology out into the world in Civil War?" Reed said. "We had a lot of fun playing around with that. And we play with size and scale a lot. I love the idea of Giant-Man."

Meanwhile, a new promo art for the movie shows both Ant-Man and the Wasp charging forward. Recently, many fans were baffled when the movie title was changed into "Ant-Man 2" during the Korean promotion. There are those who called out the Korean marketing department for being unfair, saying that the sequel is pretty much about the Wasp and as it is about Ant-Man.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" will hit the cinemas on July 6, 2018.