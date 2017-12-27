'Ant-Man and The Wasp' Spoilers: Evangeline Lilly's Character To Bring New Flavor In The Movie

Facebook/antman Promotional image for "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

Film director Peyton Reed revealed that Evangeline Lilly's character in the "Ant-Man and The Wasp" film will bring a different flavour in the upcoming movie.

In an interview with Empire that was spotted by ComicBook.com, the filmmaker claimed that Lilly's character Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp will join Paul Rudd's Scott Lang/Ant-Man in all his battles. But she will use her own fighting style to defeat their enemies.

"This is really her coming out party as a hero. Her power set is fantastic. She and Scott both shrink, but there the flying, and the fighting style of The Wasp is different from Ant-Man's," the filmmaker stated in the interview.

Reed did not mention what kind of powers that The Wasps will showcase in the upcoming film, but she is expected to see her sting her enemies using electrical blasts that shoot out of her hands.

Previous reports also claimed that the upcoming film could be considered as the first movie under the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will have a romantic-comedy theme. They speculations started from the Russian website Kinometro, which got its source from the Kinorynok event in Russia.

The director also shared that the upcoming film will delve deeper into Scott's experiments in "Captain America: Civil War," where he turned himself into Giant-Man.

"The events of Captain America: Civil War gave us something clear, which is: What were Hank Pym and Hope Van Dyne's reaction to Scott having taken this technology out into the world in Civil War?" Reed stated. "We had a lot of fun playing around with that. And we play with size and scale a lot. I love the idea of Giant-Man."

Aside from Rudd and Lilly, the upcoming film will also see the return of Michael Douglas as Scott's mentor Hank Prym, Judy Greer as Scott's ex-wife Maggie, Bobby Cannavale as Maggie's fiancé Paxton, Michelle Pfeiffer as Prym's wife and Hope's mother Janet van Dyne, as well as Laurence Fishburne as Bill Foster.

The "Ant-Man and The Wasp" is scheduled for release on July 6, 2018.