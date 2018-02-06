'Ant-Man and The Wasp' Spoilers: Evangeline Lilly's Talks Character's Future in MCU

YouTube/Marvel Studios A screenshot from "Ant Man and The Wasp" trailer

While fans will get to see Evangeline Lilly's The Wasp make her debut in "Avengers 4," they will have to wait for "Ant-Man and the Wasp" to see her fully in action.

The actress set the expectations of fans during a Q and A session on Instagram, revealing that she will have a very limited role in the highly-anticipated ensemble movie.

Lilly shared, "I will appear in 'Avengers 4.' Not very much, so don't get your hopes up. Not going to be a ton. But I'm in there! And I'm proud to be in there, and I'm stoked to be in there."

"Avengers 4" will bring together tons of characters spanning the last decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) so naturally, it will be impossible to get everyone decent amount of screen time. This meant compromises will have to be made, and it looks like The Wasp is one of those taking the hit.

"Ant-Man and The Wasp" is where fans will see the character shine, of course. The sequel will see her sharing the lead role with Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) so the character will be better fleshed out in "Ant-Man and The Wasp."

Despite her limited appearance in "Avengers 4," however, Lilly said that she had "so much" fun on set. Her bits were filmed around Christmas, so it was felt more festive and "like a party."

The actress revealed, "So every time we would be on set or walk off the set we'd walk into this really festive environment and I was surrounded by all these rock stars who are super cool people in real life and we all got to know each other."

Fans should not fret about The Wasp getting less screen time though. The fact that she teams up with the Avengers in the ensemble film opens opportunities for her to work with them again in the future, which means popping up in another movie.

"Ant-Man and The Wasp" opens July 6 while "Avengers: Infinity War" releases May 4.