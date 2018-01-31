'Ant-Man And The Wasp' Trailer Revealed

YouTube/Marvel Entertainment 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' promotional image.

Marvel has finally released the first "Ant-Man and The Wasp" trailer featuring the return of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang as the titular shrinking superhero. This time, however, he's got some help in the form of Evangeline Lilly's Wasp as Hope van Dyne finally dons the superhero outfit originally worn by her mother.

While the trailer is definitely on point with getting fans hyped, those looking for information about the sequel's plot will definitely be disappointed. While the trailer's opening scene also shows the fallout from "Captain America: Civil War" which left Scott, Hope and Hank on the run, it does a good job of concealing the story while at the same time showcases the film's action sequence and visuals in great detail.

Nevertheless, it's still fun to watch all the shrinking, supersizing, and super slow motion especially with two superheroes doing it. Scott and Hope having their own costumes also means that director Peyton Reed could decide to opt for more of a buddy comedy vibe rather than the previous film's heist-centric story. Still, that is still up to Reed's discretion, although fans probably wouldn't mind a change of tone like Marvel did in "Thor: Ragnarok."

While the "Ant-Man and The Wasp" trailer fails to deliver much in terms of plot, at least fans have some inkling of what the sequel's story holds. Scott and Hope are teaming up and venture into the Quantum Realm in hopes of finding the still-alive Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), Hope's mother and the original Wasp.

Given that Scott was able to enter the Quantum Realm AND survive, it's very likely that they want to replicate his success and attempt a rescue. The trailer shows a glimpse of exactly how the rescue will go down as two quick shots show some sort of craft with the first scene showing it preparing for a mission, and then actually exploring the Quantum Realm.

Catch "Ant-Man and The Wasp" when it premieres on July 6, 2018.