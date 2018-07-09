'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Wins This Opening Weekend With $76 Million Box Office Haul

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" may be the tiniest heroes to make it to the big screen, but they emerged as this week's biggest hit with an opening weekend earnings of $76 million in North American sales. Worldwide figures come at an even more impressive $161 million, as well.

This movie may be a Marvel sequel that's trying to follow up on this year's "Avengers," but the movie starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly easily took the top spot with a $76 million opening from 4,206 North American venues, according to Variety.

Facebook/antman 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' opened last weekend, July 6 to lead the way with a 76 USD million launch

It was certainly more than enough to put it over the smash hit "Incredibles 2," which is now in its fourth week after a record-breaking $180 million bow back in the middle of June. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" falls to third with a $28.6 million as the blockbuster prepares to wrap up its run in cinemas.

With this strong opening weekend, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" has easily outstripped the original "Ant-Man" movie, which opened in 2015 with a $57.2 million tally, as Comic Book pointed out.

Those figures do not even begin to include the $85 million that the "Ant-Man" sequel earned worldwide. The new movie has plenty of fans in South Korea where it debuted with $20.9 million, with Mexico coming in second with $6.7 million. Global take figures are expected to still climb with the movie set to open in India next week.

The results, so far, has easily exceeded Disney's estimates. "We are really thrilled about the results," Cathleen Taff, Disney's head of domestic distribution, said about their opening weekend.

"Kevin and his team always try to come up with a great story diversity. I think you see that come to play here," she added. Fans are inclined to agree, with the movie currently hovering at an 86 percent "Fresh" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.