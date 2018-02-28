'Anthem' Dev Reveals More About Weapons and How Bullets Will Work in the Upcoming Game

Bullet mechanics will depend on the weapon being used

Bioware/Electronic Arts 'Anthem' is expected to be released next year

"Anthem's" release getting pushed back to next year has allowed the developers to just keep their heads down and focus on the game as opposed to providing constant info drops. However, there are still some interesting tidbits being shared every now and then.

To be more specific, technical design director Brenon Holmes recently revealed some interesting things about the game over on Reddit.

Spotted by GamingBolt, Holmes again answered fan questions about the game just a few days ago.

One of the more interesting topics Holmes discussed recently was the one about bullet mechanics.

Upon being asked if the bullets in the game would be projectile-based or if they were of the hitscan variety, Holmes replied that weapons would determine that.

Holmes revealed that the majority of the weapons inside "Anthem" would utilize projectile-based bullets, but there are also those that will utilize hitscan.

Holmes then proceeded to go deep into the mechanics of projectile-based and hitscan bullets in order to help another curious fan understand how they will work in the game and what the presence of both could mean with regards to the weapons that will be featured.

Weapon variety is always a good thing for a game, so fans are likely glad to hear that different options will be made available to them.

Also in that same megathread, Holmes revealed that the developers were looking at what is happening with "Destiny 2" while also sharing that many of the people on the team are currently into "Monster Hunter: World."

Holmes even talked a bit about the weapons he had used and is still using in the game.

For fans who want to hear more substantial details about the upcoming game, they can tune into the upcoming EA Play event that will get underway on June 9 as "Anthem" is expected to be one of the games present there.