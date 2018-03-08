'Anthem' News: Developer Brenon Holmes Hints at What Kind of Weapon System Will Be Featured

Bioware/Electronic Arts 'Anthem' could end up featuring a pretty interesting weapon system

The massive information drop for BioWare's "Anthem" has not been provided yet, but in its place, one of the game's developers has been taking the time to field answers from fans curious about this upcoming game.

Technical design director Brenon Holmes is that developer, and he was at it again recently as he answered a question from a fan wondering about what kind of weapon progression system will be featured.

To be more specific, a Redditor asked if the game would utilize a weapon system that focuses more on base stats or one that would reward players for using certain pieces of equipment more frequently.

In response, Holmes pointed out the advantages of both systems. He noted that a more static system could encourage players to try out different gameplay styles, while one that is progression-based will reward players for sticking with what they have and could allow them to further personalize their playthroughs.

Holmes then shared that they are currently utilizing both systems for "Anthem."

Now, it is unclear at this point if both systems are being used now because they will also both make it into the final version of the game or if the developers are still working out which one is better suited for their vision.

Hopefully, that matter will be cleared up soon.

This is not the first time that Holmes has talked about "Anthem's" weapons.

Not too long ago, Holmes also answered a question from a Redditor who asked about bullet mechanics and whether the game would go with hitscan bullets or if projectiles would be utilized.

According to Holmes, bullet types will depend on the weapons themselves, and currently, both hitscan and projectile-based bullets are expected to be used.

The revelations from Holmes are certainly helping to flesh out "Anthem's" weapon system further. Hopefully though, even more details will be provided when the game is shown off at the EA Play event later this year.