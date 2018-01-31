'Anthem' News: Developer Talks About Exploration Mechanics, How Flying Will Work In-Game

Bioware/Electronic Arts Players will use exosuits known as Javelins to fly inside 'Anthem'

One of the most striking things featured in "Anthem's" gameplay reveal trailer is the way in which the player is shown soaring through the open sky.

Upon leaping off a ledge, the player proceeded to drop down and then flew through a natural tunnel. The player was also shown dropping quickly to the ground after shutting off the Javelin exosuit's flight pack.

A little later, the player was featured leaping up, dropping a bit before the exosuit came back on and flight resumed.

Just going by what was showcased in the gameplay trailer, the game's flight mechanics appeared to run pretty smoothly, with transitions happening quickly.

It definitely looks like flying will be an important part of BioWare's upcoming offering, and recently, one of the game's developers revealed more information about how it will work.

Over on Reddit, technical design director Brenon Holmes talked briefly about how flying will work inside "Anthem."

Among the interesting revelations that came from Holmes was that there was a "flight ceiling prototype" being played around with currently. He noted that the ceiling itself was designed to be "fairly subtle" and would feel more like a "heavy down draft" in the game. Apparently, that down draft is going to work like a boundary of sorts, since players cannot just go up into the sky endlessly.

Holmes added that there was still no defined limit to how high a player would be able to fly, and that an element like that would have to depend on performance.

Still, even with a ceiling expected to be placed upon how high a character can fly, Holmes shared that the developers want players to enjoy a "sense of freedom" as they explore in their Javelin exosuits.

It may still be a while before fans hear more specific details about this latest BioWare offering, especially with a recent report from Kotaku's Jason Schreier indicating that the game may not be released until early next year.

Fans can only wait for now, but hopefully for them, "Anthem" will be able to deliver a satisfying experience that involves soaring high into the clouds whenever it is released.